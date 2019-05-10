Share:

Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat and Inspector General Punjab Police Capt (ret.) Arif Nawaz called on Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House on Friday.

During the meeting law and order situation, suicide attack outside Data Darbar (shrine) and new Local Bodies system in Punjab came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said that provision of basic facilities to people at their door-steps, peaceful living environment and empowerment of public are preferences of the government.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the incumbent government has conclusively decided to strengthen institutions. It is because of the fact that when institutions will get strengthened, people will get empowered, he said adding the new local bodies system of Punjab represents the national aspirations of the country and it will strengthen both people and democracy.

Inspector General of Police, Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz briefed the meeting about the investigation being carried out to trace the handlers of the terrorist attack at Data Darbar. He also informed the Governor Punjab about the situation of peace and security in Punjab including Lahore and how Punjab police is taking steps to improve it.

Ch. Muhammad Sarwar paid tribute to the officials of Punjab Police martyred in the tragic incident of Data Darbar. He emphasized on intensifying security arrangements in the Holy Month of Ramzan to assure peace and security.

The Governor Punjab said that we shall never rest until the menace of terrorism is eliminated from the roots and the sacrifices of Martyrs will not go in vain. He said that people who got martyred in Data Darbar Suicide attack are heroes for all of us. Their sacrifices will be remembered and government will fully support them and their families in this hour of grief, he added.