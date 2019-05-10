Share:

ISLAMABAD : National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will hold a one-day workshop on “Textile Objects: Conservation, Preservation and Restoration” here on May 18 at Heritage Museum.

The workshop has been planned to mark the forthcoming International Museum Day in collaboration with Department of Conservation Studies, Hazara University, Mansehra. It aims at providing orientation to the professionals associated with different museums about the conservation techniques involved in textile objects.

In this regard, eminent conservators and experts have been invited to make multimedia presentations, give lectures and impart basic orientation to the participants regarding the subject matter.

Lok Virsa will not charge any registration fee for the workshop Interested professionals can enroll themselves for the workshop through their esteemed museums till 10th May.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is a specialised institution working under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan and dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan’s traditional culture.

In pursuance of its objectives, Lok Virsa has established the first ethnological museum in Pakistan, known as “Heritage Museum”, which depicts the living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people of Pakistan covering all regions and provinces, presented through three-dimensional dioramic manner, said an official of Lok Virsa .

The museum is a prime show-window on the cultural heritage of Pakistan housing valuable collections which is frequented visited by thousands of visitors including VIP delegates, dignitaries and state guests.