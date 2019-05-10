Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Acting Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah could not conceal his ‘corruption’ by doing ethnic politics.

Talking to media here, he said that people would not spare Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as it had looted the national exchequer. “Nobody will flee from the accountability,” he added. He said that Murad in order to conceal the corruption indulged in ethnic politics, but the people were very much aware now and knew who was better for the province.

Haleem Adil Shaikh, who is also PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly, said that the provincial government had failed to deliver in all sectors especially health, saying that HIV cases were reported quite regularly. “Hospitals depict deserted look as well the common man is deprived of education, water and other basic necessities accessories,” he said.

The PTI leader was of the view that no corrupt politician would be spared in ‘Naya Pakistan’ and everyone would be held accountable. “Nawaz Sharif is jailed for what he did in the past and the big fishes of Sindh would be in prison soon,” he concluded.

SALU VC REVIEWS RESEARCH WORK

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur chaired a meeting of the heads of all research chairs at her office.

The meeting was called on to discuss the progress of chairs and their contribution to research work. SALU VC Dr Perven Shah directed all the directors and in-charges of chairs to expedite research work and other activities to keep these chairs functional and active.

It was learnt that there was a deficit of resources, but the VC directed the heads to act within limited resources and avoid long dormant phases. She told that all chairs are established after great names and heroes and working in these chairs required the same spirit. She gave the time of one month to do something practical in this regard and a follow up meeting has been scheduled in coming month. The meeting was attended by the registrar and heads of Sachal Chair, Rozay Dhani Chair and Shaikh Ayaz Chair.

SALUTA NEW BODY ADMINISTERED OATH

The newly-elected body of SALUTA, including president Dr Ghualm Ali Mallah and general secretary Dr Ikhtiar Ghumro, took oath. The oath was administrated by SALUTA Chief Election Commissioner Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito. The body which took oath included vice president Dr Tajnees Pirzada, joint secretary Dr Ismail Soomro, finance secretary Dr Farman Ali Mangi, press secretary Dr Mujeebur Rehman Abro, and the members of Executive Council of faculties and campuses. On the occasion, the president and the general secretary resolved to work for the betterment of teaching fraternity.

PHD SEMINARS

Three PhD seminars were held at the Department of Economics, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU). According to the university management, Majid Hussain delivered his first PhD Seminar on “Political Stability and its Impact on Economic Growth of Asian Countries (1988-2018)”, under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Rahpoto.

Saqib Munir also presented his first PhD seminar on “An Empirical Research on the Relationship of Emotional Intelligence and Transformational Leadership: A Case Study of Telecom Sector of Pakistan”, under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Ali Junejo and co-supervision Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Rahpoto while Ms. Misbah Rehman delivered her second PhD Seminar on “Women Empowerment & Microenterprise Development to Generate Employment and Eradicate Poverty.