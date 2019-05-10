Share:

LAHORE - Over two dozen people involved in corruption cases sought plea bargain for Rs 2,500 million through accountability courts during the first four months of the current calendar year. From them, the NAB recovered Rs 1,270 million, says a press release. The anti-graft watchdog also made it possible for 2,100 affectees of the Khyaban-i-Amin to get possession letters, which means an indirect recovery of about Rs 7 billion. The NAB Lahore filed 11 references during these four months. People against whom the references have been filed include: former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza, former principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad. A total of 46 people were arrested during this period under instructions from the NAB chairman. Those arrested included provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan, SSP Junaid Arshad, Farhan Cheema. While investigations in 49 cases were in progress at the start of the new year, 14 new investigations were started during the four months under review. Four corruption cases were closed for lack of evidence.