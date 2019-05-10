Share:

LAHORE - Nespak has been awarded detailed design/review and construction supervision of establishment of infrastructure in LDA City (Phase-I) by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Nespak Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood said the infrastructure development works include construction of roads, water supply, sewerage & drainage systems, electricity & gas supply systems, development of parks, construction of commercial buildings, schools, hospitals & mosques on an area of approx 28,000 kanals (Phase-1). Estimated cost of the project is Rs33 billion. The rate of population growth in Lahore has given rise to a demand for some 15,000 new housing units per year. The LDA project will lessen the burden of deficient housing demand.