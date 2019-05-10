Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah brushing aside the impression of reshuffle in the provincial cabinet has said that his cabinet was still incomplete and it might be reshuffled when it completed.

He was talking to media on Friday just after performing inauguration ceremony of Pediatric Complex here at Indus Hospital. He was accompanied by his Advisor on Information Murtaza Wahab.

To a question, he said that there was no proposal to reshuffle the cabinet. “My Cabinet is still incomplete; therefore, reshuffle is out of question, however it can be reshuffled when more ministers are inducted to complete the cabinet,” he said.

Replying to another question about Governor Sindh’s statement regarding division of Sindh, Mr Shah said it was an unreasonable statement and he shouldn’t have spoken about it.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that he has not received the order of the Supreme Court in which removal of encroachment has been entrusted to him. “I have read the tickers on news channel, let the order come in then I’ll be in a position to comment on it,” he said.

The chief minister said that Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) has been given clear directive to further improve cleanliness and sweeping work in South and East districts. “I am also not satisfied with the sweeping work in Malir, therefore the contracting firms has been given notices,” he said.

Talking about price hike of fruits, vegetables and other eatable, the chief minister said that he had activated his divisional administration. The commissioners, deputy commissioners and their other offers were on the roads for checking quality of eatables and to enforce price control.

“Today is the third Roza and within three days the Commissioner has collected Rs6 million fine from the shopkeepers, stall owners for resorting to artificial price hike,” he said. He added that prices have gone up due to various other reasons, policies and inefficiencies on which he said he would talk at an appropriate time.