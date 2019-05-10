Share:

The submission of nomination papers continues for a second day from candidates for elections on 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal districts on Friday.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the candidates can submit their nomination papers with the returning officers till Saturday (May 11).

Polling will be held in the tribal districts on July 2. This is the first ever election in tribal areas for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and will help the tribal people resolve their problems at the provincial level.

Muttahida Qabail Party’s Habib Malik Aurakza and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Shaban Ali have submitted nomination papers for PK-110.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 18. Appeals against decisions of the returning officers regarding acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers can be filed by May 22.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by May 29. The revised list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Election symbol will be allotted to the contesting candidates on May 30.

The election commission has directed that no posting or transfer of any officer will be made in the tribal districts till the publication of names of returned candidates.