It is very disappointing for cricket fans to know the exclusion of Muhammad Aamir right arm fast bowler from world cup squad. This is indeed a great setback and source of discontent for cricket lovers to miss the presence of the Hero of ICC champions’ trophy, who destroyed the very batting line of India and compelled them to kiss the defeat in the grand finale of champions. The fact of the matter is, an emerging inexperienced and young bowler Muhammad Hussnain replaced Muhammad Aamir.

This seems the suicidal blunder by the selection committee to overlook and neglect the vast experience and talent of bowler in such a big event, which takes place every four years. The absence of Muhammad Aamir will be good news for all the participants, competitors and foes particularly India as it was stated by the Indian run Machine Virat kholi that he feared no one but great Aamir in cricket. Moreover, it is not too late yet. The inclusion is possible even now. Hence, we request the patron in chief of Pakistan Cricket Board, PM of Pakistan Imran Khan who being the legend of cricket himself and having great knowledge of cricket must take some measures to get the name of Muhammad Aamir included in the squad in order to remove the unrest of cricket fans.

ZAHOOR ABBAS,

Larkano, April 19.