Rawalpindi - An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority Thursday sealed a store for selling prohibited products in the city. The teams also imposed a fine of Rs60,000 on seven business operators for violating the PFA Act.

According to PFA spokesman , PFA sealed Mashallah General Store for selling gutka and expired food products as the sale of gutka is strictly prohibited in Punjab after imposing ban on it .

Meanwhile, food safety teams have imposed Rs46,000 fine on five eateries in Rawalpindi, Rs4,000 fine in Jhelum and Rs10,000 fine in Chakwal for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018.

The teams have also discarded a huge quantity of unwholesome food and served warning notices for improvement to hundreds of eateries in a daylong operation.