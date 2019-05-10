Share:

Rawalpindi - Police on Thursday conducted flag march aimed at maintaining peace and tranquillity in the city during sacred month of Ramazan Ul Mubarak.

The flag march was conducted under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan and was participated by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar, SP Rawal Division Muhammad Usman Tariq and all SDPOs and SHOs, Traffic Police, Police Commandos, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Rescue 15 police and police patrolling officials.

Flag march started from Police Lane Number 1 and culminated at the same point after passing through Katcheri Chowk, PC Hotel, GHQ square, Murree Road, Double Road, Hamza Camp U Turn, Rawal Road and Airport Road.

CPO Abbas Ahsan said that police have ensured comprehensive security arrangements for Ramazan Ul Mubarak. He said that police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.

He further said that purpose of this flag march was to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies during Ramadan to counter any challenge and maintain peace in the city.

He also directed all the SSP, SP, SDPOs and the SHOs to make effective security arrangements in that regard in their respective areas. He added that police would maintain a close liaison with peace committees to maintain law and order situation in the city. He also directed for combing and search operation in Afghan as well as other slum areas and to maintain high vigilance at entry and exit points of the city.

On the other hand, the city traffic police, following the directions of CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, launched a crackdown against one wheelers across the city, informed a police spokesman. He added CTP have arrested as many as 13 youngsters for their involvement in showing stunts on motorcycles at Sehri time on roads despite a ban imposed by the government.

Separate cases have also been registered against the accused and they were put behind the bars by the police, he said. Similarly, police have impounded 148 motorcycles that were altered for one wheeling, he said.

CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, in a statement, said that CTP have been taking action against one wheelers across the city. He said one wheeling is banned and those showing stunts on motorcycles are putting their lives into great danger.

He also asked the parents to keep a vigil over their siblings and to not allow them for using motorcycles for one wheeling.