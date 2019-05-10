Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as it plunged by 147.39 points (0.42 percent) to close at 34,887.64 points. A total of 78,099,340 shares were traded in business, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs3.720 billion. Out of 304 companies, share prices of 139 companies recorded increase while that of 145 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 7,229,000 and price per share of Rs25.18, Sui North Gas with a volume of 4,410,000 and price per share of Rs71.38 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 3,685,000 and price per share of Rs15.11.