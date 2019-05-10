Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yesterday submitted a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan against Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president.

The petition was submitted by parliamentary secretary Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar.

The petition filed by PTI stated that Maryam’s appointment as PML-N vice-president was in contradiction with the constitution and law of the land.

The petition further stated that Maryam was not eligible to hold any political or public office.

Earlier, sources had said, the PTI leadership had reservations against Maryam’s appointment and will challenge the decision in a court.

In a major party reshuffle last week, Maryam was made one of the 16 vice-presidents of the party along with Hamza Shehbaz. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was appointed as senior vice president of PML-N, while Ahsan Iqbal was made general secretary.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was retained as secretary information and the party’s spokesperson, while former finance minister Ishaq Dar has been made president of the party’s International Affairs Committee.

Maryam assails PTI govt over rising inflation

Two days after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail upon the expiry of his six-week bail period, his daughter and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz met him inside the prison yesterday.

In a tweet, she said she met her father inside Kot Lakhpat Jail and quoted him as expressing concern over “inflation and growing people’s hardships” as a result of that.

She said the PML-N supremo also expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in Wednesday’s suicide blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore and sent out a message of love to the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

In another tweet, Maryam, taking a swipe at the PTI government, said the people’s governments thrive on their wishes while those of “incompetents” who come to power through rigging and other illegal means give in to others’ conditions.

Over the past nine months, she said she haven’t got any good news about Pakistan and asked the ruling PTI to have mercy on the poor.