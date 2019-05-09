Share:

MOSCOW - Russia will continue enhancing its defense capabilities and remains open to cooperation with other countries in fighting terrorism, neo-Nazism and extremism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

“We have done and will do everything necessary to ensure the high combat capability of our Armed Forces and the defense potential of the most modern level,” Putin said in a speech prior to a military parade at the Red Square to mark the 74th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“We will further strengthen the prestige of military service and the authority of soldiers, officers and defenders of the Fatherland,” Putin said.

He said that Russia is open to cooperation with all countries that are ready to resist terrorism, neo-Nazism and extremism, as “collective resistance to deadly ideas is again crucial.” “We call on all countries to realize our shared responsibility for creating an effective, equal for all security system,” he said.

The president also said that Russia will resolutely defend the true heroes of the Great Patriotic War and allows no distortions about the event or betrayals of their ancestors.

“Our sacred duty is to defend true heroes. We bow to all veterans of the winning generation ... We will always honor all of you, glorify the Victory, which was and remains one for all,” he said.

Victory Day is one of the most ceremonious festivals in Russia, on which the country holds large-scale military parades in different cities involving tens of thousands of troops as well as its most advanced weapons and military equipment.