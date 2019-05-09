Share:

DUBLIN - The ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh - the third of the tri-nation series, involving West Indies as the other team - was called off due to heavy rain in Malahide. The match officials waited till 2.15pm local time before making the decision as the rain didn’t stop for much of the morning and afternoon.

The toss also didn’t take place as the rain began soon after the teams arrived at the venue. There was also a lot of rain on Wednesday evening as well. Today’s game would have been the first meeting between Bangladesh and Ireland in two years. The two teams now split points which takes Bangladesh to the top of the points table with six points, followed by West Indies who are now on five points from two games. They beat Ireland by 196 runs before getting trounced by eight wickets by Bangladesh.

Ireland now take on West Indies in the fourth game of the tri-series, also in Malahide, on Saturday. The weather forecast is much better for that game.