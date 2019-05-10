Share:

The number of HIV infected patients has surged to 287 including 220 children in Ratodero, Sindh AIDS Control Program (SACP) verified on Friday.

The screening process is still ongoing in Ratodero where tests of 6200 people have been conducted so far. The treatment of 82 infected children has been started.

Dr. Sikandar Memon said that Dr. Muzaffar Ghangharo – accused of spreading HIV – has refused to undergo HIV testing, and the law does not allow us to conduct the test against his will.

“No authority has yet directed us to conduct HIV test of Dr. Muzaffar Ghangharo,” said Dr. Sikandar Memon.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr. Muzaffar Ghangharo was earlier arrested and sent on physical remand for allegedly spreading HIV to his patients.