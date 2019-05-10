Share:

It is a cordial request to Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to release those Balochistan-fishermen prisoned in Dar-al-Salam Jail Tanzania. In fact, some fishermen of district Washuk and Kharanhad gone missing in 2016. Recently, a video went viral in social media showing those of the fishermen jailed in Tanzania. Thus, the relatives of the prisoners approached the jail authorities by some sources. According to sources, the illegal-fishing punishment is two years, which was already over, but the court re-jailed them when they did not have a translator.

I wish the FM gave important attention to the matter to release the poor prisoners who have many mouths to feed.

IRSHAD HAMEED,

Balochistan, April 19.