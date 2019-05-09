Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan off-spinner Sana Mir took the 146th wicket of her ODI career to join Anisa Mohammed and Lisa Sthalekar on the top of the most-wickets list for spinners in women’s ODI cricket as South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the second ICC Women’s Championship match played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Sana took Steyn’s wicket in the 23rd over the match (117th match of her career), Sana’s seventh of her spell of 9-1-35-1. South Africa chased down the 148-run target in 36.4 overs for the loss of two wickets. Opener Laura Wolvaardt led her side’s chase, remaining unbeaten on 74 off 114 balls with the help of nine fours. Wolvaardt added 76 for the first wicket with Lizelle Lee who made 40 runs off 43 balls with the help of six fours. After Steyn’s dismissal at the total of 97, Wolvaardt added 51 runs for the unbroken third wicket partnership with captain Sune Luus who scored 21 off 41 balls. Umaima Sohail was the other successful Pakistan bowler besides Sana, she took one wicket for 24 runs in five overs.

Earlier, Pakistan, asked to bat first, were dismissed for 147 runs in 42 overs after a bright 50-run opening partnership between Nahida Khan (37) and Sidra Amin (25). Nahida who top-scored for the visitors was the first wicket to fall, she was dismissed on the last ball of the 12th over.

Nahida’s 34-ball innings included six fours. Sidra and Javeria Khan (20) took the total to 84, however, both fell at the same total, while Nida Dar (two) fell in the 25th over with the score at 99. Captain Bismah Maroof (32 off 49 balls, four fours) and Aliya Riaz (17 off 46 balls, two fours) took the score to 141, adding 42 runs for the fifth wicket. Bismah was dismissed by Shabnim Ismail in the 37th over.

Player of the match Masabata Klaas then took a hat-trick dismissing Aliya, Omaima Sohail (five) and Sidra Nawaz (nought) off three successive deliveries of the 39th over to peg Pakistan back. The last five wickets fell for the addition of six runs as Pakistan collapsed from 141 for five to 147 all out. Klaas (3 for 27) was the most successful South Africa bowler. Tumi Sekhukhune and Sune Luus took two wickets each. The third and final match will be played in Benoni on 12 May.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN WOMEN:

Nahida Khan c Klaas b Sekhukhune 37

Sidra Ameen c Luus b Sekhukhune 25

Javeria Khan c Tryon b Luus 20

Bismah Maroof b Ismail 32

Nida Dar c Tryon b Luus 2

Aliya Riaz c Ismail b Klaas 17

Umaima Sohail c Jafta b Klaas 5

Sana Mir c Tryon b Kapp 0

Sidra Nawaz c Jafta b Klaas 0

Fatima Sana b Kapp 1

Nashra Sandhu not out 0

EXTRAS: (nb 2, w 6) 8

TOTAL: (all out, 42 overs) 147

FOW: 1-50, 2-84, 3-84, 4-99, 5-141, 6-146, 7-146, 8-146, 9-146, 10-147.

BOWLING: S Ismail 7-1-19-1, M Kapp 9-3-28-2, M Klaas 9-0-27-3, TS Sekhukhune 6-1-20-2, S Luus 5-0-24-2, CL Tryon 6-0-29-0.

SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN:

L Lee c Sana b Umaima Sohail 40

L Wolvaardt not out 74

A Steyn c Nashra b Sana Mir 9

S Luus not out 21

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 2) 4

TOTAL: (2 wkts, 36.4 overs) 148

FOW: 1-76, 2-97.

BOWLING: Fatima Sana 1-0-16-0, Sana Mir 9-1-33-1, Nashra Sandhu 10-1-32-0, Nida Dar 8.4-0-31-0, Umaima Sohail 5-0-24-1, Aliya Riaz 3-0-10-0.

TOSS: South Africa Women

UMPIRES: Arno Jacobs, Bongani Jele

RESERVE UMPIRE: Allahudien Paleker

MATCH REFEREE: Shaid Wadvalla