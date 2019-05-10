Share:

KARACHI : Under Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP) for Sri Lanka, a large number of Sri Lankan students and scholars will visit International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) to pursue higher learning degree programmes. These Sri Lankan students, pursuing higher learning degree programmes in chemical and biological sciences, will be accommodated at the international centre on account of ‘Allama Iqbal Scholarships’ offered by the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme.

The announcement came after a two hours meeting of ICCBS Director Prof Dr Iqbal Ch with a delegation of Sri Lankan officials held at the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD).

A delegation of 15 scientists and government higher officials from Sri Lanka on Thursday visited ICCBS - University of Karachi to look at the standards of research and academic, and latest development at the country’s prominent research establishment.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqbal Ch welcomed the Sri Lankan delegation, led by Madhawa Dewasurendra, Additional Secretary (Development) Ministry of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education, Sri Lanka, and pointed out that the International Centre was one of the most eminent centres of excellence in Third World countries, and one of the finest academic research establishments of chemical and biological sciences in the world. He mentioned that the international centre was a cluster of many leading institutions that also include H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD). In addition to these two main institutions, ICCBS has 10 research buildings that house some of the region’s most sophisticated laboratories, he maintained. He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the two friendly countries for uplifting the people. Madhawa Dewasurendra, Additional Secretary (Development) Ministry of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education, Sri Lanka, expressed his satisfaction over the excellence of the international centre.