Share:

CARACAS - Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly (ANC) President Diosdado Cabello has confirmed that the opposition-dominated National Assembly’s deputy leader Edgar Zambrano was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in the failed coup on April 30, according to local media.

Zambrano was arrested in his private car by intelligence agents with full legal formalities, and Zambrano’s rights will be “fully respected,” Cabello said in a televised speech on Wednesday night. After being arrested, Zambrano gave investigators important information related to the failed coup orchestrated by National Assembly leader Juan Guaido, said Cabello.