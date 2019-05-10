Share:

LAHORE (PR) Women Development Department, Punjab recently organised Stakeholders’ workshop in a hotel in which provincial minister Ms Ashifa Riaz Fatiana participated as the chief guest. Other participants of the workshop included officers and officials of WDD, officers of other provincial departments, representatives of NGOs, media and other stakeholders working for women empowerment. Secretary WDD, Mrs Iram Bokhari delivered a welcome address. While addressing the participants of the workshop, Mrs Irum stated that WDD had entered into an era of service delivery after introducing countless legal and administrative initiatives for women empowerment.

She enumerated that WDD had recently launched Women Hostels Authority and was establishing Day Care Centers to empower working mothers besides an interactive website for women was also in the offing which online digital magazine had also been launched by WDD.

Consultant UN Women, Ms Sidra Minhas gave a presentation on implementation of women development policy framework in which she highlighted the need, importance and steps to empower women as per global standards.

Deputy Secretary Planning, WDD, Muhammad Shahid Saleem apprised the participants with the steps taken by WDD for women empowerment including legislations regarding gender violence, acid throwing, right to inheritance, quota for women in public sector jobs, age relaxation, Day care centers, Women Hostels Authority, Digital Magazine, etc.