KHAIRPUR : A youth died while another was hurt in a road accident near Piryaloi here the other day. According to police, a speeding motorcycle collided with a buffalo at Pir Yaloi Pir Jo Goth Road. As a result, a youth named Imran Ali Dharejo, 28, died on the spot. His relative Ali Hassan was injured seriously. He was shifted to Khairpur Civil Hospital. The deceased’s body was handed over to the heirs after autopsy from Gharhimori Hospital.