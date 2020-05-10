Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 285 overseas Pakistanis reached here from Dubai in two flights during the past 24 hours and were shifted to quarantine centers and private hotels. A spokesman for the district administration said on Saturday that 140 passengers had reached the city via the first flight, and out of them 100 were shifted to the quarantine centre at PARS Jhang Road, while 40 were shifted to private hotels, including 24 to Lords Inn, 11 to Prime Hotel and five to Hotel-One. Similarly, 145 passengers reached Faisalabad on board the second flight. Of them, 114 were shifted to quarantine centre set up at GC University’s New Campus, while 31 were shifted to local hotels, including 15 passengers to Grace Hotel, 10 to Grand Hotel and five to Hotel-One. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Asima Ejaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Summundri received passengers of the first flight and supervised their shifting to quarantine centers and local hotels, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Afifa Shajia, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain and CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan received passengers of the second flight and shifted them to quarantine centre and local hospital under their supervision. Sampling process of the returnees started on Saturday and they would be sent to their homes if their corona tests would be declared negative by the lab reports, the spokesman added.