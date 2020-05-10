Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Saturday said the government was easing lockdown to facilitate the public, but not to compromise on their health.

Addressing a news conference here, he said all markets and shops would be closed in the province after 04:00 pm and would remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of precautionary measures.

He said the government was monitoring the statistics of corona during the relaxed lockdown and if the virus spreads at a rapid pace the lockdown would be made strict again.

The minister urged masses and traders to follow the SOPs in order to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, adding that top priority of the government is to protect lives of people.