ISLAMABAD - The meeting of business advisory committee for the upcoming national assembly will be held on Monday to discuss modalities to run the special session. Members from government and opposition under the chairmanship of deputy speaker will mutually decide the modalities, as recommended by the parliamentary committee on virtual session of national assembly. The members from both sides would decide time allocated to each MNA to speak on coronavirus crisis in the country. The parliamentary leaders would share names of speaker with chair who will participate in the debate. The debate on ongoing crisis will be held on alternative days and duration of upcoming session will be decided in the meeting.