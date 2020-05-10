Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a performance report from the provincial ministers here on Saturday.

They have been directed to prepare performance reports of their respective departments and submit to the CM’s Office. Buzdar has issued guidelines regarding preparing performance report. The ministers will prepare performance reports of their departments in the light of the guidelines issued in this regard.

They have been further directed to prepare performance report on the policy reforms and progress on key initiatives of the government. Departments will also provide information on the implementation of the development programme, progress on the automation and online service delivery and details on steps taken to create ease and facilitate public-private partnerships.

The provincial ministers have been asked to provide details about the initiatives taken for the welfare and betterment of people, amendments in the existing and new legislation, steps taken for austerity, details regarding reforms and future targets. The performance report will be made public.