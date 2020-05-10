Share:

LAHORE - Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan has said that Information Department will give any media worker affected by COVID-19 Rs 1 lakh, while in case of an unfortunate demise of any media worker, government will give

Rs 1 million to the family of the deceased in addition to monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for life. Chauhan said that applications for availing special relief package for media can be submitted to the DGPR head office. Explaining the details, Information Minister Punjab said that a copy of applicant’s national identity card as well as office card, corona diagnostic report from any government laboratory and a letter from the concerned media house would be required along with the application.

Chauhan said that CM Punjab Usman Buzdar launched a special relief package for all front line workers including media workers against COVID-19 before other provinces. He further said that this relief package for media workers is an acknowledgement from Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar of the services of media workers in the fight against corona.