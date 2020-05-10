Share:

KARACHI - Blood was life for the children affected by Thalassemia, if they did not get it on time then they could be suffered from very serious and dangerous situation, said Sindh PTI MPA Raja Azhar, on Saturday.

In his message, on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, issued here, he said that today was the Thalassemia Day and he could not forget the children affected by the disease. Raja Azhar said that they stood shoulder to shoulder in any difficult situation with these children.

It was our responsibility to save their lives, he said adding that the children get disappointed when they did not receive blood.