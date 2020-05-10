Share:

LONDON - Britain’s spy agency has revealed the last messages from a Ger­man military com­munications network that were intercepted during World War II at Bletchley Park, the mansion house where Nazi codes were cracked.

The secret messages, sent on May 7, 1945, were made public for the first time on Fri­day to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe. “British troops entered Cuxhaven at 1400 on 6 May -- from now on all radio traffic will cease -- wishing you all the best. Lt Kunkel,” said the first recorded note.

“Closing down for­ever -- all the best -- goodbye,” said the sec­ond that immediately followed.