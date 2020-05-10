Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion of Mother Day said that affection of mother is a universal emotion and sentiment which does not require any day or occasion.

Love with mother and serving her is the basic responsibility of every individual. Buzdar said that he salutes to the mothers of martyred who rendered sacrifices for the motherland.

He said that Allah Almighty raise the status of mother by resembling its love with the affection of mother.

He equally shares the grief of the mothers whose children died due to coronavirus.

He said that he especially pray for the health and well being of mothers on this day.

Buzdar said that his chief ministership is due to prayers of his mother.

Usman Buzdar said that he need mother’s prayers even today for the success.