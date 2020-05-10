Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that India's unilateral action of revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir have put the regional peace and security at stake.

In a statement, he said Kashmiris are facing ruthless curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir from the past nine months. He said Pakistan has effectively exposed Indian brutalities and atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and will continue to do so in future.

The Foreign Minister said that Islamabad has intensified the Kashmir campaign to resolve the longstanding issue as India has unleashed a new spate of state terrorism in the held territory. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the whole nation, including all political parties are on one page about Kashmir issue and the Parliament has passed several unanimous resolution on this dispute.

He said Indian is also committing the ceasefire violations on Line of control and 36 persons have embraced shahadat during last month. The Foreign Minister said India has badly failed to pursue the statement of the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, in which he urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi regretted that the BJP-led regime in India is pursuing anti-Islam policies and holding Muslims responsible for spreading Coronavirus in the country. The Foreign Minister pointed out that minorities in India are holding protest demonstrations against Indian brutalities and atrocities, adding that India cannot succeed in its efforts to curb Kashmir freedom struggle through use of brute force. Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to take notice of ongoing massive brutalities and atrocities committed by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.