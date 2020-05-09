Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) has started formulating the strategy to promote the students in next grades after the cancellation of board examinations in the country due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, The Nation learnt on Saturday.

Officials at Ministry of FE&PT said that the ministry has called a meeting of all 29 educational and three technical boards to formulate the future strategy about passing of the students.

Officials said that the ministry has collected the data of four million children who were about to appear in the board examination.

Officials also informed that the ministry is considering multiple proposals for compensating the students including promoting the Secondary School Certificate (SSC-II) and Higher Secondary Schools Certificate (HSSC-II) in next grades with additional 4 to 6 percent marks.

Officials also said that it has been also proposed that if the situation becomes normal the SSC-I and HSSC-I examinations will be conducted during ongoing year and will be promoted in the next grades.

However, if the COVI-19 situation doesn’t change the SSC-I and HSSC-II students will be promoted to next grades without examination and a combined examination will be conducted in 2021.

Officials said that the proposed options will be considered in the meeting likely to be held on Monday next week.

Meanwhile, National Association of Private Schools (NAPS) rejecting the additional vacations for the educational institutions demanded from government to open the schools following the preventive measures guidelines.

NAPS Central President ChaudhryUbaidullah addressing a press briefing said that government should announce a bailout relief package for the educational institutions and they must be relieved from paying utility bills.

He said that the decision of opening of educational institutions must be done with the advice of ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

He said that the educational system worldwide is facing problems as new academic session has not been started while thousands of schools, 1.4 million teachers and 50000 non-teaching staff is facing serious financial crunch.

He said that the other linked businesses including pick and drop services, school canteens, stationery business, uniform and printing press has been also affected with lockdown.

He said that closure of educational institutions till July 15 was not reasonable and it would had been extended till end of May only.

NAPS representative said that government should announce the relief package for the schools as they are also facing financial constraints and unable to pay rents.

He said that schools accepted the 20 percent reduction in fee and now government should ensure submission of fee regularly and ban the admissions in educational institutions without obtaining school leaving certificates.

Earlier, the Federal Minister For EducationShaqatMahmood in his social media message had stated that a number of clarifications have been sought after Board exam cancellation by students who were giving composite class 12 exam or hoped to do better in 12 compared to 11 or reappear, and private students or those having supplementaries etc. We will answer all queries on Monday.

He also said that rest assured that we will do everything to facilitate students. Even now cancellation of exam has been taken reluctantly in the larger interest of safety of students.