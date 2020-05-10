Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has urged the world community to place sanctions on India for promoting terrorism in Balochistan.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the BJP leadership should also be placed under travel ban.

The Minister also shared a video of a former Indian military official who claimed to have links with the separatists in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive Interview with PTV news channel on Saturday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry had promised that his ministry was all set to provide every support to the Ministry of Information and Technology to enhance the internet speed during COVID-19.

The minister said that the Science ministry had also planned to launch two major agricultural projects in the country soon.