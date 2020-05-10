Share:

FAISALABAD - Four ‘dacoits’ were killed allegedly in an encounter here in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station early Saturday morning. Police spokesman said four dacoits were on their looting spree at Narwala Road near Wali Pura that a police team from Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station along with the personnel of Dolphin Force rushed to the spot and ordered the ‘outlaws’ for surrender. “Seeing police, the criminals opened indiscriminate firing,” the spokesman said, and added that police returned fire and during this encounter two bandits received serious injuries and died on the spot while their two accomplices managed to flee away from the scene. The police chased them and encircled them near Sher Islamia High School Aminpur Bypass and once again directed them for surrender, but the outlaws opened fire. The police also returned fire in self-defence, killing both the absconders on the spot. The police recovered weapons, mobile phones, looted money and other articles from their possession. As per police spokesman, one of the killed outlaws was identified as Sajjad, son of Bashir, who was wanted in a number of cases of dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes while further investigation is underway.