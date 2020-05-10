Share:

Peshawar - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir, has said that relaxing the lockdown was a test for the government as well as for general public as violation of the SOPs will never be tolerated.

He informed that the relaxation could be extended to five days a week, however, it depends upon behaviour of the general public and the shopkeepers. The advisor said this while briefing media on Saturday.

He said that it was the responsibility of the business community as well to ensure the government guidelines were followed in letter and spirit adding that the businesses found violating the government SOPs will be closed immediately.

Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan himself is monitoring the situation and taking decisions accordingly.

The chief minister also appealed philanthropists to come forward and help the poor and the needy.

The advisor informed that doctors and other medical personnel were the heroes of the nation adding the entire nation lauded sacrifices of all those fighting against Covid-19 on the frontline.

While sharing details of corona cases, the advisor informed that 371 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours where the total number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 was 4,327 adding 12 deaths were confirmed in last 24 hours. A total of 221 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19, he informed adding 49 persons who earlier tested positive, have recovered adding a total of 1033 people have defeated Covid-19.