LAHORE - Punjab Government spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said the government was keenly monitoring coronavirus pandemic cases and any area or market could be sealed immediately if the need would arise in order to control the spread of the virus. In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that Punjab Chief Minister was working in the field and not taking decisions within four walls,whereas opponents were criticising Punjab government through internet while sitting in the comfort of their houses. He said the PML-N and PPP had kept the entire system and machinery hostage in the past and now they were labeling accountability as “political victimisation”, adding that PMLN leader Hamza Shehbaz was behind the bars as he looted billions of rupees of the national exchequer . He said the PML-N demand for releasing Hamza was a “joke” as he was in custody on judicial orders instead of executive orders. He expressed his appreciation and tribute to the Pakistan Army on presenting sacrifices for the solidarity of the country against terrorism. He said Pak Army’s brave soldiers and an officer embraced martyrdom in Balochistan in the line of duty only recently. Jamshed Cheema said that PPP and the PML-N were partners in blame game and propaganda against PTI.