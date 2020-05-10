Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar says Pakistan may resort to take any kind of stringent measures including imposing serious lockdown restrictions, if the number of coronavirus-positive patients increases. Pakistan has no means to bear the US and Germany-like situation, he added. Apart from political statements, the Governor said the federal government was taking all provinces including Sindh along while making any decision including easing restrictions in lockdown.

Since the situation of coronavirus spread is getting serious and government agreed to open industries, businesses and markets to let the wheel of economy move, Chaudhry Sarwar said the government would strictly monitor implementation of all SOPs and the violators would be booked and arrested.

The Governor was addressing at a ceremony organized by businessman and social worker Mian Saeed Ahmad Deray Wala at his residence for distribution of ration among the poor rickshaw drivers as well as talking to media persons on Saturday.

Awami Rickshaw Union president Majeed Ghauri, social worker Mian Jamil Ahmad and others were present on the occasion.

Governor said easing lockdown restrictions did not mean that the threat of coronavirus spread was subsiding but the decision to open industries, small businesses and markets was taken to mitigate the economic problems of businessmen, small traders and shopkeepers. He said the state institutions and doctors were crying hoarse that there was no relief in the spread of coronavirus and the days to come would be tough. “There is no option but to take precautionary measures seriously,” he stressed. Replying media persons’ questions, the Governor said the federal government’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions was taken in consultation with all provinces including Sindh.

“There will be no use of easing lockdown restrictions, if one province will go for its own policy to combat the spread of coronavirus,” he said and added that the federal government and all provinces must get united to fight against the scourge of coronavirus.

Responding to another question, the Governor said the government would be left with no option but to resort to taking stringent measures including sealing of shops and industries besides imposing fines and punishments, if there would be unmindful rush on roads and in markets leading to increase in the number of coronavirus-positive patients. The Governor lauded the philanthropists, who were helping the poor and vulnerable families in these testing times.