Share:

Peshawar - KP Minister for Health and Finance Taimor Saleem Jhagra has said that all doctors’ organizations are working together against the corona epidemic and in view of their great services to handle this disease, the health sector will be taken care of in the upcoming budget.

He was talking to media along with doctors at the Itla’a Cell Civil Secretariat Peshawar yesterday.

He said that the lockdown had been eased but the virus had not yet disappeared so they have to change their lifestyle and live with the corona virus.

The provincial minister said the health system was being upgraded to deal with the corona virus as well as dengue and polio. At the same time, PPEs have been provided to all the hospitals in the province while the shortage of doctors and paramedics has been met.

He said that the personnel on duty at the frontline are the heroes and their sacrifices will not go in vain. Referring to the ongoing smart lockdown in the province, he said that they are thinking of easing the lockdown so that businesses would not be affected.

He said that the entire health system is being monitored and in two months, equipment and safety equipment worth Rs 4 billion have been procured and at the same time the number of ventilators in hospitals has also been met.

He said that the federal government has given full support to the province in the current emergency situation and provided all kinds of assistance.

The Health Minister said that in the last five years, the health system has done a great job and record recruitment of doctors has been made.

Doctors have also been given Health Professional Allowance while in MTI hospitals health workers are being paid according to the market. He said that 1000 coronavirus tests are being conducted daily in Khyber Medical University which is the highest in the public sector laboratory in the country.