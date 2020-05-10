Share:

LAHORE - As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, crackdown against criminals and anti social elements is continued and in this regard Okara police under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO), Omar Saeed Malik achieved success by clinching the criminals.

Okara police during a campaign started for arresting proclaimed offenders, arrested 236 proclaimed offenders involved in murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

Among them, 41 are of A category, 195 are of B category, whereas 27 court absconders have been arrested along with arresting 149 accused and 03 rifles, 21 guns, 05 revolvers, 117 pistols, 02 klashan-kovs, 05 carbeen and 522 bullets have been recovered from their possession. While, 115 cases have been registered against anti social elements and 71.732 kg chars, 2620 litres wine, 0.200 kilogram heroin and 12 running wine making kilns have been seized.

Under the National Action Plan, following the devised rules, 14 cases against violation of sound system, 18 cases under sensitive installations, 09 cases under temporary stay ordinance have been registered.

In all over district, 09 cases of power theft, 81 cases against violation of kite flying have been registered and hefty amount of kites and chemical string have been recovered, 03 cases of price control have been registered whereas 1,503 cases have been registered against violation of Section-144 during last month, 2 cases of child murders after sexual abuse happened in police stations Mundi Ahmad Abad and police station Chorasta Mian Khan, local police took timely action and arrested the unknown accused by tracing them with their high level professionalism and capabilities.

During this period, 14 cases have been registered against the gam-blers and huge amount of gambled money have been recovered. Whereas, 8 gangs have been arrested during the month and cash amount, computer, vehicles, domestic articles, electronics and cattle having amount of 2 crore 36 lakh 03 thousand have been recovered. IG Punjab emphasized that crackdown against criminals along with corona lockdwon duty and duty of Ramazan security and inspection and monitoring of security plan of sensitive places especially religious and public places should be kept on continued whereas officials should be briefed the challenges and sensitivities of their duties so that they may perform their duties with diligence.

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir took notice of murder of 8 individuals in a fight between two groups during wheat harvesting and sought a detailed report of the incident from RPO Sheikhupura region Shahid Javed.

IG Punjab directed RPO Sheikhupura to investigate the incident under his supervision and arrest the accused and take strict legal action against them so that the families of the murdered may be provided justice without any delay.