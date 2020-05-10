Share:

Newly elected Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Saturday that a strategic agreement with the US on the basis of protecting the unity and sovereignty of Iraq will be reviewed.

Following his first Cabinet meeting, al-Kadhimi told reporters the group established a crisis desk consisting foreign affairs experts.

Iraq and the US signed the Strategic Framework Agreement in 2008 based on a relationship of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Parliament gave a vote of confidence Thursday to al-Kadhimi and his partial Cabinet to succeed the resigned government of Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Al-Kadhimi managed to form a new government after two former prime ministers-designate, Mohammad Allawi and Adnan Al-Zurfi, failed to garner support.

Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October because of poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

At least 496 Iraqis have been killed and 17,000 injured since demonstrations began Oct. 1, according to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights.