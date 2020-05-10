Share:

Israel on Saturday emphasised the importance of the US presence in multinational peacekeeping forces stationed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The remarks by Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, on non-official Radio Tel Aviv Radio, came in response to media reports saying the US intends to reduce its presence in the peacekeeping forces.

"This issue will be discussed between us and the Americans," he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Washington may reduce its participation in the peacekeeping forces in the Sinai.

The Multinational Forces and Observers (MFO) was founded in 1981 to ensure the implementation of a 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

According to MFO's website, 13 states including the US provide military personnel to the force.

There are currently more than 1,100 military personnel in the force, including over 450 from the US.

The reason behind the possible US move is as yet unclear.