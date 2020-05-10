Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan yesterday stressed the need for timely completion of Citizens Facilitation Centres (CFCs) projects in the provincial capital launched under the Digital Access Initiative of the provincial government.

He directed the highups of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) to come up with a workable strategy within a week to streamline all the matters related to the establishment of the CFCs so that online provision of all citizens facilitaties offered by various departments and organizations of both the provincial and federal governments including birth, death, marriage and domicile certificates, driving license, arm license, issuance of CNIC, issuance of stamp papers, mutation of land etc. could be made possible through one window operation of the CFC is ensured.

He further directed the relevant highups to take all the required steps to ensure the establishment of these CFCs at the division level by next year.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on various initiatives of KPITB here.

Besides Advisor to CM on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Science and Information Technology, Mukhtiar Ahmad and Managing Director KPITB, concerned quarters of other relevant developments also attend the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on various components of KP Digital Policy including Digital Skills, Digital Economy, Digital Governance and Digital Access as well the progress so far made on various initiatives under the digital regime.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to fix realistic timelines for making progress and to come up with workable proposals to ensure progress as per the fixed timelines.

He termed the present time as an era of information and communication technology (ICT) and said the promotion of ICT in the province was one of the top priorities of the present government.

“The provincial government is committees to promote ICT in the province in order to provide maximum online citizens facilities to the public, to create maximum employees opportunities for youth, to bring transparency in official business, to enhance the working capacity of government departments and ultimately to move towards digital economy”, Mahmood Khan remarked adding that the government has launched a number of IT initiatives for the purpose; and there will be no compromise on the timely completion of all those initiatives.

He further said that he wanted progress on ground and not just in papers and added that there is no room for any kind of delay or laxity in this regard.

He also directed the highups of Finance Department to ensure timely release of the required funds for the timely completion of KPITB initiatives.