MIRPURKHAS - A mother of two children committed suicide here at village Qasim Bhurgari, deh 340, taluka Jhuddo on Saturday by hanging herself with a ceiling fan.

Reports say victim Shremti Radha Kolhi, wife of Gowando Kolhi, hanged herself over some domestic issues. After receiving information, police arrived at the spot and shifted her body to rural health center, Jhuddo where after the completion of legal formalities her body was handed over to her heirs.

Bank sealed after two of its staffers tested positive for Covid-19

Authorities sealed the branch of Bank in Jhuddo after one of the employees of the bank tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that only a day back, test of bank’s Operational Manager Muhammad Adil had also come positive. Both of them have now been placed in isolation centre.

Two injured in attack

Meanwhile, two persons Malik Mohsin and Malik Rizwan were seriously injured in an attack by unknown persons at Buffalo Colony Mirpurkhas on Saturday. Reports say that there was dispute between two groups over operating the water pumping machine. Both the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital where they were provided first aid.