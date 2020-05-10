Share:

Mother's day is being observed today across the world.

The aim of observing this day is to celebrate motherhood and to recognize and appreciate mothers’ roles in our lives as mothers are the greatest blessing of Allah Almighty.

In his message on the occasion of Mother's Day in Lahore on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that affection of mothers is a universal emotion and sentiments of love with mothers do not require any day or occasion.

He said that Allah Almighty raises status of mothers by resembling His love with affection of mother.