LAHORE - The Motorway Police are conducting various awareness sessions for commuters, focal person Majid Rafiq Minhas said here on Saturday. He said Lahore Zonal Commander Motorway Police (M-4) DIG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry was very much concerned to provide awareness and safety to commuters and he has issued directions to both sectors for fruitful results. While keeping in view soft lockdown scenarios, more number of vehicles are expected on Motorways, which will require more help. Sector M-3, in this regard, had already conducted different awareness sessions in joint venture with the Road Safety Officer, along with all beat commanders i.e. Faisal Akram, Yasir Zulfiqar Butt, Ashfaq Ahmad Klair, Arif Khan and Waheed Rabbani. The administrative and field staff at Sharaqpur, Nankana, Jaranwala, Rajana, Pir Mahal and Darkhana toll plazas and famous points were also part of the activity. The campaign may continue till Eidul Fitr.