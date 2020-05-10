Share:

LAHORE -Nabil Habayeb, GE’s President and CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, has been named Senior Vice President, GE, and President & CEO, Global Growth Organization (GGO) effective June 1, 2020. Habayeb succeeds Rachel Duan, Senior Vice President, GE, and President & CEO, GGO, who has decided to leave GE and embark on a new chapter of her career.

GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said, “Our global organization provides GE with a competitive advantage by supporting our businesses for growth, local talent development and country risk management. Nabil has a proven track record in accelerating and delivering growth, navigating geo-political complexity, and building global leaders .He’s an excellent choice for this role, and I look forward to Nabil’s partnership.”

“Over the course of her 24-year career, Rachel has delivered strong growth for the company across businesses and regions. Under her strategic leadership, GE forged important customer and government partnerships, and deepened business localization initiatives across the value chain in China and emerging growth markets. I would like to thank Rachel for her many contributions and wish her the best of success in her future endeavor.”