Share:

GILGIT - Deputy Commissioner, district Nagir, Gilgit Baltistan, Shah Rukh Chema said the district has no active coronavirus patient. Talking to media he said all 93 patients have recovered in Nagar district, adding, one paramedical staff lost his life due to virus.

According to DC, initially the district was considered as most dangerous area in GB due to increasing cases by local transmission but all patients of Covid-19 were recovered. People appreciated the efforts of health department GB, doctors, paramedical staff and district administration in their united and determent efforts against Covid-19.

Manager Nagri, a local resident of district Nagir while talking to APP said they were much worried about the health of their near and dear once because of Covid-19, but now satisfied as the whole district declared free from coronavirus.