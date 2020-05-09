Share:

NEW YORK -There is no one more unbeatable in men’s tennis than Novak Djokovic when the Serb is at his best, former world number four American Todd Martin has said. Reigning world number one Djokovic has already established himself as one of the best ever to play the game and the Serb’s Grand Slam haul of 17 is just three behind the 20 that Roger Federer has amassed. The Swiss player will be 39 in August. While Federer is nearing the end of a glittering career, Spanish left-hander Rafa Nadal is just one behind with 19 majors and will be 34 next month. Djokovic is the youngest of the so-called ‘Big Three’ and will be 33 later in May. The triumvirate have shared the last 13 Grand Slam titles, re-energising the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate. “Roger is the most aesthetically pleasing I have ever seen,” Martin, who was part of Djokovic’s coaching team briefly in 2009 and 2010, told Tennis365. “He is pleasing with the serve, he is pleasing with the return, offence, defence ... everything he does really looks beautiful. “For me though, if Novak is right, if Novak is confident and comfortable with his physical status and is really focused, I’ve never seen anybody more unbeatable. This guy has played the game better than anyone else ever has, in my opinion.”