Attock - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that over 12 million deserving families will be given Rs 12,000 each after biometric verification under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. He said this while reviewing arrangements at EhsaasKafalat cash distribution center set up for the distribution of financial assistance to needy persons at tehsil council Attock on Friday. He said that objective of this programme was to transfer cash amount of Rs 12000 to deserving people transparently as financial assistance to mitigate impact of lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19.

On this occasion, he ensured that distribution of funds to the deserving families will be totally merit-based, transparent and non-political. He said that the government is utilizing all its resources to help the people in this difficult time adding that PTI government was planning more relief packages for the poor as laborers and daily wage earners were hit hard by the lockdown. He revealed that provincial government has also plans to disburse cash among 2.5 million families. He directed the officials concerned to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to coronavirus.

Later, Malik Amin Aslam attended a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar’s office where he was briefed about the steps taken by district administration for distribution of cash under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme and anti COVID-19 measures. The officials of district administration, health, food, revenue and social welfare were also present on this occasion. While briefing Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar said the district administration had made timely arrangements to provide emergency cash assistance to the needy persons. He said the administration was utilizing all the potential resources to provide facilitate to the public in this time of trial.

MrQammar said that to meet any health emergency 111 medical officers, 117 women medical officer and 50 specialist doctors are available.

He further informed that 13 isolation wards were established in various medical centers of the district to treat COVID-19 patients while as many as 14 quarantine centers in different areas of the district where as many as 1035 patients could be accommodated have been established.