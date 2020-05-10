Share:

Pakistan on Sunday while rejecting “baseless and inaccurate” statements by Indian legal counsel in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, said the country had fully complied with the judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that they had noted the statements made in an online lecture on May 03, 2020 by Harish Salve, India’s legal counsel in the Kulbushan Jadhav case.

She said Pakistan remained committed to continue complying with the judgment as the case proceeded further.

She said while suggesting that India might have to go back to ICJ, Salve had made certain statements which were contrary to the facts of the case.

“We firmly reject the Indian Counsel’s baseless and inaccurate assertion that Pakistan has not complied with the ICJ’s judgment in the case. Pakistan has fully complied with the judgment and remains committed to continue doing so as the case proceeds further,” she stated.

She said Pakistan had granted India consular access to Commander Jadhav and was processing measures for effective review and reconsideration as per the guidelines provided by ICJ in its Judgment.

“Being a responsible state, Pakistan abides by all its international obligations. It is regrettable that Mr. Salve has chosen to make statements which are inaccurate and misrepresent facts,” the spokesperson added.