FAISALABAD - Pakistan must focus on exploiting non-traditional markets during post corona era in order to overcome the huge losses its exports suffered during the lockdown period. In this connection, Government of Pakistan and exporters must focus on unexploited South American and African markets. This was stated by Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), while addressing a meeting of textile exporters. He said that Pakistani commercial sections are working only in 56 countries and hence Pakistani exports are restricted to only these few countries. He said that we must concentrate on non-traditional and unexploited markets to give a quantum jump to Pakistani exports. He appreciated the proposal of FCCI executive member Engineer Asim Munir to appoint active Pakistani exporters as honorary commercial counsellors in these countries. He said that FCCI has been stressing upon the need to appoint honorary commercial counselors in uncovered areas. These appointments would be purely on honorary basis and subject to their satisfactory performance. Earlier, Engineer Asim Munir told that South America is consistent of 12 countries with huge population and quite stable economies. He told that Pakistan has its trade section only in Brazil while in Argentine; its closed section has just been revived.